Mastercard Incorporated $MA Stock Holdings Lowered by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 82,935 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 3.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Mastercard worth $1,008,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.26.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $561.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $570.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $569.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $504.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

