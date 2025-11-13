Fiera Capital Corp Sells 45,626 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,626 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 2.1% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.72% of Sherwin-Williams worth $614,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,023,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,341 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $265,510,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 601.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,339,000 after buying an additional 719,965 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4,029.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 621,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,410,000 after buying an additional 606,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 223.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 615,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,883,000 after acquiring an additional 424,930 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHW stock opened at $344.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $344.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.19. The company has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.87.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

