CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF is Credit Capital Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Credit Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. CF Industries comprises approximately 5.8% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 114.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CF Industries by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. HSBC reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CF Industries from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:CF opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average is $88.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.89.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

