Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EXAS. Zacks Research raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

Shares of EXAS opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $72.81.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $850.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.42 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 2,858 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $200,288.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,549.44. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,720. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth about $3,716,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 640.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 200,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 173,343 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 278,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 537,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after acquiring an additional 205,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

