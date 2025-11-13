Cherokee Insurance Co Invests $426,000 in Intel Corporation $INTC

Cherokee Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 953,590 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after buying an additional 156,845 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 13.1% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 111,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 25.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,088 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 47,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,792.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.84.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

