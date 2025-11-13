Cherokee Insurance Co Takes $3.07 Million Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Cherokee Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000. Valero Energy comprises 1.3% of Cherokee Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,437,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,586,000 after buying an additional 736,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 276.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,425,754,000 after buying an additional 7,931,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 16.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,141,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,089,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,217 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 34.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,905,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,196 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $177.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.85 and its 200 day moving average is $146.71. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $182.99.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 94.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.