Citigroup Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $48.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 price target on DraftKings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.86. DraftKings has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 4.90%.The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 44,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $2,006,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,081.90. The trade was a 25.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Westin Wendt bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.27 per share, for a total transaction of $302,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,700. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 337,916 shares of company stock worth $14,118,881. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 54.4% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 349.1% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

