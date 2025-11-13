Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $168.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Melius Research set a $140.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Melius upgraded CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

NASDAQ CRWV opened at $85.43 on Tuesday. CoreWeave has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. CoreWeave’s quarterly revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other CoreWeave news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $182,253,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 363,631 shares in the company, valued at $45,672,053.60. This represents a 79.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total value of $105,295,658.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,329,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,497,020.44. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,743,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,624,537.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in CoreWeave by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

