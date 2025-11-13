Credit Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Credit Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 7.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $575.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $156.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.66, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.47. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $697.00 to $717.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Melius raised GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Glj Research boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.81.

Insider Activity

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

