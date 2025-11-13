SLB Limited $SLB Position Lessened by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its position in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in SLB were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLB by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SLB during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLB in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SLB in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in SLB by 55.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SLB Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73.

SLB Dividend Announcement

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. SLB’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. SLB’s payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

Insider Transactions at SLB

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $2,261,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,692.99. This trade represents a 27.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of SLB in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on SLB and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research raised SLB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Redburn Partners set a $48.00 price target on SLB in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SLB from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.28.

SLB Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

