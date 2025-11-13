Delta Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.6% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $355.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.39. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $386.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares worth $225,218,280. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

