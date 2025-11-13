Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Purchased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Medtronic by 3,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its position in Medtronic by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

MDT opened at $95.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.22. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $99.37. The stock has a market cap of $122.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

