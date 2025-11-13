Breed s Hill Capital LLC Invests $206,000 in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,292,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,583,000 after purchasing an additional 228,484 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,722,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,684,000 after buying an additional 485,488 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,604,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,945,000 after buying an additional 441,276 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carlyle Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $55.07 on Thursday. Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.01.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.51 million. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 23.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CG. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

