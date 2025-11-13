Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,929,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $561,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,273 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $140,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $201.59 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $228.04. The stock has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.13.

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

