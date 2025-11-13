Better Money Decisions LLC Has $14.77 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 504,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 9.0% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $14,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GWN Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 215,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.28 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -65.11 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

