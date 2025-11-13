IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.1380. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.1374, with a volume of 11,128 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

