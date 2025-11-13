Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.48 and traded as low as $21.62. Civeo shares last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 55,591 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVEO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Civeo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Civeo presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $27.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $254.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.24). Civeo had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $170.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. Civeo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Civeo Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Civeo during the first quarter worth $30,777,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 795,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Civeo by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 470,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 32,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Civeo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 253,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 64,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

