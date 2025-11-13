NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.49 and traded as low as GBX 41.40. NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 41.40, with a volume of 447 shares.

NAHL Group Stock Up 1.2%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82.

NAHL Group (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 3 EPS for the quarter. NAHL Group had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 1.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NAHL Group Plc will post 8.005604 earnings per share for the current year.

About NAHL Group

NAHL Group plc (AIM: NAH) is a leader in the Consumer Legal Services (“CLS”) market. The Group provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the CLS market through its three divisions:

– Personal Injury provides outsourced marketing services to law firms through National Accident Helpline and claims processing services to individuals through Your Law, Law Together and National Accident Law.

– Critical Care provides a range of specialist services in the catastrophic and serious injury market to both claimants and defendants through Bush and Company Rehabilitation.

– Residential Property provides marketing services to law firms and conveyancers as well as surveys to individuals through Fitzalan Partners.

