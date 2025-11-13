Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 694.74 and traded as high as GBX 696. Schroder UK Mid Cap shares last traded at GBX 692, with a volume of 46,393 shares changing hands.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £234.90 million, a PE ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 694.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 674.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard Curling bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 690 per share, with a total value of £34,500. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Company Profile

– Aims to provide a total return in excess of the FTSE 250 (ex-Investment Companies) Index and an attractive level of yield, which can contribute a degree of stability to the fund’s total return

– The potential for dividend growth through rising dividend payments from stocks held in the portfolio

– Invests in dynamic mid cap companies that have the potential to grow to be included in the FTSE 100 index, which are at an interesting point in their life cycle, and/or which could ultimately prove to be attractive takeover targets

– Managed by an award-winning fund manager backed by a team with extensive experience and expertise.

