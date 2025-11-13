SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and traded as high as $28.30. SLM shares last traded at $28.18, with a volume of 4,187,956 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLM. Barclays reduced their price objective on SLM from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SLM from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SLM from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of SLM from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

SLM Stock Up 5.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($3.44) million for the quarter. SLM had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 21.76%. SLM has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.800-$3.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 18.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $951,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SLM by 11.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the third quarter worth $118,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,131,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SLM by 1,289.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 62,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

