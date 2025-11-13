Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.44 and traded as low as GBX 40. Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 40, with a volume of 20,080 shares traded.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £178.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 41.44.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beximco Pharma is a leading manufacturer and exporter of medicines based in Bangladesh. Incorporated in 1976, the Company started its operation by importing products from Bayer, Germany and Upjohn, USA and selling them in the local market. In 1980, Beximco Pharma began manufacturing of these products under licensing arrangement and in 1983 launched its own formulation brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.