Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,900.98 and traded as high as GBX 4,962. Capital Gearing shares last traded at GBX 4,960, with a volume of 33,423 shares.

Capital Gearing Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a market cap of £806.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,900.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,845.61.

About Capital Gearing

Capital Gearing Trust plc was admitted to the London Stock Exchange in 1973. Peter Spiller became investment manager in 1982 and is now the longest-serving fund manager in the UK. Since his appointment, the Trust has delivered one of the strongest long-term records in the sector, with only two down years in its entire history.

