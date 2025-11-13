Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 234.67 and traded as low as GBX 207.80. Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 208.79, with a volume of 40,929,055 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PETS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 275 to GBX 215 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 330 to GBX 250 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 245 to GBX 220 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 285 to GBX 245 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 232.50.

The stock has a market cap of £923.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 213.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 234.67.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Ian Burke acquired 24,793 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 200 per share, for a total transaction of £49,586. Also, insider Roger Burnley bought 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 per share, with a total value of £9,894. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

