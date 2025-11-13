Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.2857.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Personalis from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Personalis from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 29,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $266,211.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 148,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,889.14. This represents a 16.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Personalis by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. Personalis has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $711.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.92.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 106.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. Personalis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

