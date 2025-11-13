BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
BNPQY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut BNP Paribas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of BNP Paribas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st.
BNP Paribas Stock Up 2.7%
BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $81.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. Equities analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BNP Paribas Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $1.2622 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 272.0%. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is 56.22%.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.
