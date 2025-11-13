Analyzing Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) and Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF)

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) and Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Community Heritage Financial and Bankwell Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Community Heritage Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Heritage Financial N/A N/A N/A Bankwell Financial Group 14.10% 10.18% 0.88%

Dividends

Community Heritage Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Community Heritage Financial pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Heritage Financial $57.30 million 1.46 $8.00 million $2.73 10.44 Bankwell Financial Group $195.71 million 1.82 $9.77 million $3.61 12.49

This table compares Community Heritage Financial and Bankwell Financial Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bankwell Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Community Heritage Financial. Community Heritage Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bankwell Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Community Heritage Financial has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Community Heritage Financial and Bankwell Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Heritage Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bankwell Financial Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Bankwell Financial Group has a consensus target price of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.32%. Given Bankwell Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bankwell Financial Group is more favorable than Community Heritage Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Community Heritage Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bankwell Financial Group beats Community Heritage Financial on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Heritage Financial

(Get Free Report)

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Middletown Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Frederick and Washington counties in Maryland and Franklin County, Pennsylvania. Its primary deposit products include demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as lending products comprise real estate mortgages, commercial business loans, and instalment loans. The company also offers mortgage financing, new home purchases, refinancing, and construction lending in Middletown, Crofton, and Oakland, Maryland. The company was founded in 1908 and is based in Middletown, Maryland.

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans. It operates branches in New Canaan, Stamford, Fairfield, Westport, Darien, Norwalk, and Hamden, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.