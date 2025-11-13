Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GEF shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Greif from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Greif from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Greif in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Greif from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd.

Get Greif alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Greif

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $120,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 64,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,501.02. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Greif by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Greif during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif Price Performance

NYSE GEF opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.52. Greif has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $73.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. Greif had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 3.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Greif will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Greif Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.