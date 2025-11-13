Integral Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITKG) vs. Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Head to Head Review

Integral Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITKG – Get Free Report) and Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Integral Technologies and Allient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Allient 0 4 0 1 2.40

Allient has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.66%. Given Allient’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allient is more favorable than Integral Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Technologies N/A N/A -18,702.98% Allient 2.75% 9.97% 4.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integral Technologies and Allient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Integral Technologies and Allient”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Technologies $10,000.00 N/A $2.88 million N/A N/A Allient $533.13 million 1.69 $13.17 million $1.12 47.47

Allient has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Allient shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Integral Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Allient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allient beats Integral Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integral Technologies

Integral Technologies, Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of its ElectriPlast technologies in the United States. It offers ElectriPlast, an electrically and thermally conductive resin-based material that can be molded into various shapes and sizes associated with plastics and rubbers. The company's products are used in batteries, antennas, electronics shielding, lighting/LED circuitry, motors, switch actuators, resistors, medical devices, thermal management, toys, cable connector bodies, and other applications. Integral Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About Allient

Allient Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives. The company sells its products to end customers and original equipment manufacturers in vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through direct sales force, authorized manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Allient Inc. in August 2023. Allient Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

