Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Decreases Stake in Robert Half Inc. $RHI

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 1st quarter valued at $3,195,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 80.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,377,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,569 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 327,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,887,000 after buying an additional 99,868 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 119.4% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter valued at about $858,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $187,799.35. Following the sale, the director owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,125.44. This trade represents a 35.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Trading Down 0.0%

RHI stock opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Robert Half has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Robert Half from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Robert Half from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

View Our Latest Report on RHI

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.