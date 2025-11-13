Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,305,000 after purchasing an additional 713,020 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,029,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,129,000 after buying an additional 379,924 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,698,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,118,000 after buying an additional 1,004,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,246,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,849,000 after buying an additional 156,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,403,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,823,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $195.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild Redb cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.84.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $140.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.88 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

