Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 210 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research set a $380.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.49.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $258.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,118 shares of company stock worth $44,448,619. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

