iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF is Client First Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Client First Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 4.3% of Client First Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $344.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.42. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $349.08.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

