Insider Selling: Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Insider Sells $3,413,850.24 in Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) insider Gerald Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total transaction of $3,413,850.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,960 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,756.80. This represents a 27.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:PWR opened at $449.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $418.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.94. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $469.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Roth Capital set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $415.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus set a $540.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $517.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $675,802,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,288,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,425,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,009,000 after buying an additional 882,209 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Quanta Services by 188.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,139,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

