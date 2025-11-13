Brogan Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Brogan Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.08.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $430.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.07, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

