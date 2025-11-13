Capital Investment Counsel Inc Reduces Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $128.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $140.80 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $142.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.04.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 113.0%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $201,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,279.67. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $730,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,797. The trade was a 45.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

