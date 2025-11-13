Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares $CHAU Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned approximately 0.40% of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHAU. Ping Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares by 36.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 18,278 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $20.66 on Thursday. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $136.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08.

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares (CHAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.