Brogan Financial Inc. Buys 3,326 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Brogan Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,063.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in Copart by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,360.28. This represents a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price target on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, HSBC set a $62.00 target price on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Copart Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $41.28 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

