Capital Investment Counsel Inc Decreases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for about 1.0% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,151.50. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total value of $214,646.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,608.16. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:VEEV opened at $297.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.54 and a 1-year high of $310.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.64). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $789.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
