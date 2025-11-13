Capital Investment Counsel Inc Decreases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for about 1.0% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,151.50. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total value of $214,646.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,608.16. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $297.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.54 and a 1-year high of $310.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.64). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $789.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.