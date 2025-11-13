Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,240,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581,355 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $54,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.84 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

