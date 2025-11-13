Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.6% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 365,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,792,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,570,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,676 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,259,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $194.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $195.55. The company has a market cap of $468.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.13 and a 200-day moving average of $169.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

