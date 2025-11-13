Candriam S.C.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,902 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $73,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.58.

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,850.92. This represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,151.50. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $297.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.54 and a fifty-two week high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

