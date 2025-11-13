D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

NYSE TSM opened at $290.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $311.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

