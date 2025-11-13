Candriam S.C.A. Has $46.43 Million Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,002,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92,461 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $46,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 83.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

