35,282 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.7% in the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $55.63 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average of $64.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of -163.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -404.44%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

