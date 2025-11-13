Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSL. Zacks Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Global Ship Lease Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE GSL opened at $34.36 on Monday. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.36 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 53.09%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 511,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Featured Articles

