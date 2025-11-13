CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Director Sells $216,240.00 in Stock

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) Director Adam Wiener sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $216,240.00. Following the sale, the director owned 187,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,329.36. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 1st, Adam Wiener sold 8,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $264,160.00.
- On Thursday, August 21st, Adam Wiener sold 6,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00.
CLEAR Secure Trading Up 2.4%
NYSE YOU opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.23. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $39.00.
CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut CLEAR Secure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CLEAR Secure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CLEAR Secure
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in CLEAR Secure by 110.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 132,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 69,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 766,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,860,000 after acquiring an additional 28,110 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 26,052 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CLEAR Secure
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.
