CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Director Sells $216,240.00 in Stock

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) Director Adam Wiener sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $216,240.00. Following the sale, the director owned 187,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,329.36. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Adam Wiener sold 8,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $264,160.00.

On Thursday, August 21st, Adam Wiener sold 6,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00.

NYSE YOU opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.23. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 119.82%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. CLEAR Secure has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut CLEAR Secure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CLEAR Secure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in CLEAR Secure by 110.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 132,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 69,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 766,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,860,000 after acquiring an additional 28,110 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 26,052 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CLEAR Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

