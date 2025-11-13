Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $93.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZBH. Redburn Partners set a $130.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $90.03 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $85.33 and a 1 year high of $114.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.24. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at $711,656.95. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 83.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

