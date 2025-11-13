Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Director Sells $197,282.62 in Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) Director Ravit Barniv sold 1,753 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $197,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $111.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.77. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $115.72.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $249.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth about $593,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,839 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

