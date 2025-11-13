Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Director Sells $131,341.42 in Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) Director Michelle Mcmurry-Heath sold 17,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $131,341.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 56,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,917.74. This trade represents a 23.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bioventus Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE BVS opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. Bioventus Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $632.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 29,238 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Bioventus by 314.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 116,418 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bioventus by 19.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 26,103 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bioventus by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,044,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 159,539 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

