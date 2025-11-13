Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target to $21.00

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.50 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FDUS. B. Riley lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Fidus Investment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

FDUS opened at $19.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $698.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.91. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.55.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $37.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.29 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 51.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

